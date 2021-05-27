Some GM St. Catharines workers will be called back following chip shortage

Some encouraging news for hundreds of laid off GM workers in St. Catharines as the global chip shortage continues.

GM has announced the resumption of production at CAMI Assembly in Ingersoll on June 14th through to July 2nd.

The St. Catharines plant says as a result, their GF6 transmission line will resume one production shift to match CAMI June 14th through July 1st.

Employees be notified directly by their supervisor with return details.

Over 200 GM workers in St. Catharines were laid off following the shortage.

The semiconductor computer chips are used for power steering, braking systems, and controls the entertainment centre.