Some grim milestones on the horizon today

The number of COVID-19 cases here in Canada is expected to surpass 10,000 when the provinces start reporting stats later this morning.

The total currently stands at just over 9,700 with 111 deaths, while the number of recovered cases has increased to 1,540.

Meantime, the number of people around the world with COVID-19 is edging towards a million and we will reach that milestone today.

There are currently more than 938,000 cases in the world, with the USA holding the distinction of the most case with more than 216,000.

To put that in perspective, that’s more than double the number of cases in Italy, which now has more than 110,000 cases.

In China there are more than 82,000 cases.