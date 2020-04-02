Some grim milestones on the horizon today
The number of COVID-19 cases here in Canada is expected to surpass 10,000 when the provinces start reporting stats later this morning.
The total currently stands at just over 9,700 with 111 deaths, while the number of recovered cases has increased to 1,540.
Meantime, the number of people around the world with COVID-19 is edging towards a million and we will reach that milestone today.
There are currently more than 938,000 cases in the world, with the USA holding the distinction of the most case with more than 216,000.
To put that in perspective, that’s more than double the number of cases in Italy, which now has more than 110,000 cases.
In China there are more than 82,000 cases.
COVID-19 | Sitel St. Catharines To Hire Over 200 Work From Home PositionsMatt Holmes Speaks with Gemma Dale - Site Director Sitel St. Catharines regarding the hiring of 200 at home workers
COVID-19 | Quality Time, Structure Important for Families During COVID-19 PandemicMatt Holmes Speaks with Dawn Trussell – Associate Professor of Sport Management Brock University regarding new research by Professor Trussell saying quality time and structure is important during pandemic
COVID-19 | Grape Growers Commit to the Purchase of a Ventilator in Support of Niagara Health SystemMatt Holmes Speaks with Matthias Oppenlaender – Chair Grape Growers of Ontario and Roger Ali – President and CEO Niagara Health Foundation regarding the commitment to purchase ventilator for Niagara Health System by Grape Growers of Ontario