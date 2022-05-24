Some Jif peanut butter products recalled in Canada
Some Jif Peanut Butter is being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.
Smucker Foods of Canada is recalling certain Jif brand Peanut Butters, which were sold across Canada and online.
Officials are asking people not to eat the impacted products, and to throw them out or return it to the store.
"Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis." Canada Food Inspection Agency
