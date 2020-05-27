Some large item collection resumes in Niagara

Some large household item collection is returning next month.

Collection for single-family homes and apartments with six units or less will start June 1st.

However, as the Region tries to tackle an anticipated backlog of requests, there will be a temporary maximum number of slots available each day.

Residents can start booking times by phone and through the region's website starting at 11 a.m. this morning.

Requests must be submitted at least two working days before a resident's regular garbage and recycling collection day.

Items must be put at the curb no earlier than 5 p.m. the day before, and no later than 7 a.m. on the day of collection.

Full large item curbside collection is expected to resume in July.



Lincoln and West Lincoln only call Canadian Waste Management Inc. at 289-723-1230 (Toll-free: 1-877-780-9781)

Grimsby, St. Catharines, Niagara-on-the-lake, Niagara Falls, Fort Erie, Port Colborne, Welland, Wainfleet, call Emterra Environmental at 905-227-7771 (Toll-free: 1-855-227-7771)