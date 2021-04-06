iHeartRadio
Some Lincoln residents may notice water pressure decrease tonight

People in Lincoln may notice a dip in water pressure tonight.

The Hixon Street Pumping Station will be shut down from 10 p.m. - 6:30 a.m. resulting in a significant decrease in water pressure.

Most of the impact will be felt south of Elizabeth Street:

courtesy Town of Lincoln

 

