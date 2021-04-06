Some Lincoln residents may notice water pressure decrease tonight
People in Lincoln may notice a dip in water pressure tonight.
The Hixon Street Pumping Station will be shut down from 10 p.m. - 6:30 a.m. resulting in a significant decrease in water pressure.
Most of the impact will be felt south of Elizabeth Street:
courtesy Town of Lincoln
-
view from the drive thru - Utah dads to be required to pay half of pregnancy costsview from the drive thru - Utah dads to be required to pay half of pregnancy costs
-
Shaw Festival is forced to delay the start of Charley’s AuntDue to the Ontario shutdown the Shaw Festival in NOTL is forced to delay the start of Charley’s Aunt. Tim talks to Executive Director Tim Jennings
-
ROUNDTABLE Debbie Zimmerman and Stephen MurdochROUNDTABLE Debbie Zimmerman and Stephen Murdoch