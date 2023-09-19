Some local politicians eagerly waiting governance discussions

We still don't have any firm plans for a governance review in Niagara but many are eager to see the process.

The minister municipal affairs and housing has asked for a legislative committee to review the governance of Niagara and five other municipalities.

We are waiting to hear if they will carry out that work.

Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff says, "I am excited for it. I think that there is a large amount appetite for change in Niagara. I think there is a real consensus that there are efficiencies to be had and definitely some duplication between the region and municipalities that can be perhaps eliminated, perhaps some governance reform."

Oosterhoff pointed to the 126 municipal politicians across the region as an issue the premier has talked about in the past.

Port Colborne Regional Councillor Fred Davies says there needs to be change but he is concerned the issue falls into political oblivion and nothing gets done, "I tend to look at things in relation to the business model as to whether it works or not and right now we have a business model that in my mind doesn't work."

The province did a review in 2019 that was never made public

The minister says a legislative committee would be a public, open and accountable process.