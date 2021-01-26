Some Mayors of border communities want ‘seat at the table’ for reopening discussions

Mayors of some Ontario communities sitting on the Canada U.S. border want to be more involved in talks to reopen the crossings.

Three Mayors, including Fort Erie's Mayor, sent a letter to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and Minister of Foreign Affairs asking for an opportunity to be consulted regarding the reopening of the Canada-United States Border.

The letter highlights the implications that occur when essential workers are crossing the border for work and then interacting with others in the community each day after they return to Canada, as well as concerns around those permitted to cross the border to visit relatives and return.

Since the border was closed in March 2020, the Ontario Border Mayors have requested an opportunity to be consulted on this matter.

The mayors are again requesting an opportunity for the ministries and the federal government to take advantage of their expertise as border municipalities.

“We understand how the border works. Our residents are crossing the border, manning the border and constantly watching the border. It’s only natural that we should be part of policies that affect the border.”- Mayor Wayne Redekop, Town of Fort Erie