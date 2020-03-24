Some MPs return to Ottawa to pass emergency legislation today

Some MPs are returning to Ottawa today to pass emergency legislation in the wake of COVID-19.

St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle says he will not be there, but around 30 MPs will be at the House of Commons today voting on a whole host of measures aimed to help Canadians get through the pandemic.

“Increases to the Canada Child Benefit which will take effect next month, delaying the tax filing date until June 1st, measures for small businesses in terms of payroll subsidy up to ten percent, and many more. It’s a $27 billion plan plus an additional $55 billion in tax deferrals.”

Bittle says more help will be on the way if it is needed.