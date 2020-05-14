Some national parks to partially reopen in June

Some of Canada's national parks will be partially opening on June 1st.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement this morning during his daily address, recognizing the desire to get outside and enjoy fresh air and green spaces.

"We have to be prepared to make adjustments as needed," he noted.

He did not specify which parks would reopen.

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says people will be able to use the trails, the day use areas, and green spaces, but camping will still be off-limits for now.

He also announced new regulations for boating as of June 1st.

Pleasure crafts will not be allowed in Canada's arctic coastal waters or in the coastal areas of northern Quebec or Labrador.

The ban does not include boats used for essential fishing and hunting or local community use.