Some Niagara businesses cautiously reopen

Even as some retail businesses are opening for the first time in weeks, there is some trepidation among store owners.

Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce Director of Policy and Government Relations Hugo Chessire says store owners are taking all necessary precautions.

"They're all keen to put the physical distancing measures in place. A lot of them are saying they are going to be opening by appointment only just to make sure that we only have one person in the store at any given time. Obviously that depends on the line of business they are in, whether or not they can do that, but there is that abundance of caution."

Even so, Chessire point out there is still a safer way to shop.

"There is still online delivery, there is still curbside pick-up. I would encourage everyone to take advantage of those instead unless you really have to go into a store. Let's keep everyone safe. That's the most important thing right now."