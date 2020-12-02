Some Niagara Christmas tree growers already running out of stock

If you're planning on picking up a real Christmas tree this year and you haven't done it yet, it might be a good idea to get on it.

Owner of Smith Trees in Ridgeville Jim Smith says it has been an incredibly busy year since he opened for the season November 21st.

"The last few years it has become more popular. This year is very popular. We're sold out! We sold out November 30th."

Growers are worried about a shortage of Christmas trees due to the 2008 global recession when some producers planted a smaller crop of trees.

The average Christmas tree takes about 10 - 12 years to grow.

Some people have been getting an early start on decorating for the holidays to try and introduce a little cheer to their homes as we continue to face the global pandemic.

