Some Niagara pharmacies preparing to join vaccination effort
Some pharmacies in Niagara may soon be joining the vaccination effort.
Boggio and Edwards Pharmacist Donnie Edwards says they have received word 21 local pharmacies can expect to receive shipments of COVID-19 vaccines after Easter.
"We've been told we can vaccine anyone 60 and up to start and that they plan on rolling out more age groups shortly."
Previously the pharmacy vaccination pilot project included the AstraZeneca dose, but Edwards says discussions are underway for other varieties as well.
Boggio and Edwards is already creating a wait list on their website, Boggios.com. "They can pick [a location] and be put on our wait list. It will be selected depending on criteria and we're hoping to get shots into arms of those that need that most to start: those patients who are immunocompromised, those with cancer and other health conditions first."
