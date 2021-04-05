Some Niagara pharmacies receive COVID-19 vaccine shipments today

Some pharmacies in Niagara are getting their first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine doses today.

Boggio and Edwards Pharmacist Donnie Edwards says they will get 200 doses of AstraZeneca to start.

"We're kind of being a bit held hostage by the low number of vaccines. The demand is much greater than the supply right now."

Edwards said the number of people adding their name to the pharmacy's wait list for the vaccine surged over the weekend and they plan to start getting needles into arms this afternoon.

Anyone 55 or older can sign up for the vaccine distributed by the pharmacies.

Boggio and Edwards will be vaccinating based on a priority basis starting with people who may be immunocompromised or have another pre-existing health condition.

Last week the provincial government announced 22 pharmacies in Niagara could join the vaccination pilot project.