Some Niagara residents 80+ will be getting a call over next few days to book COVID vaccine

It turns out some Niagara residents 80+ will get the call they have been waiting for.

Over the next several days only, Niagara Health is working with family doctors to directly schedule residents 80 years of age and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccinations will take place at the hospital’s clinic at Seymour Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre in St. Catharines.

Individuals are being contacted directly to book their appointments with the clinic.

This is a short-term measure in the lead up to the opening of Niagara Region Public Health clinics later this month, which residents 80+ call book an appointment for starting Monday. The phone number and web address have not yet been released.