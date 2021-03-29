Some Niagara residents frustrated with vaccine booking system

There are issues booking vaccination appointments for Niagara residents today.

Niagara's acting medical officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji says 95% of people, who are eligible, have been able to book successfully.

Dr. Hirji says the other 5% are having difficulties with a glitch in the system that either shows there are no appointments available in Niagara, or it won't allow residents 70+ to book.

His advice is to wait a few hours and try again. He is advising against calling Niagara Public Health since the Ontario government is handling the booking process.

He says there are appointments still available for the St. Catharines clinic, and a new batch of appointments will be made available in a few days.