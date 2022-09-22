Some Ontario education workers voting on whether to strike

Ontario education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees are set to start voting today on whether to strike -- and their union is recommending they vote yes.

The province's five major education unions are all in the midst of bargaining new contracts with the government, and CUPE has made Ontario's initial offer public, calling it insulting.

Laura Walton, the president of CUPE's Ontario School Board Council of Unions, says there has been a lack of progress at the bargaining table.

The government has offered raises of two per cent a year for workers making less than $40,000 and 1.25 per cent for all other workers, while CUPE is looking for annual increases of 11.7 per cent.