Some Ontario hospitals using trailer units as morgues as COVID-19 deaths rise
A southwestern Ontario hospital says it has been forced to store bodies in a trailer unit amid a surge in deaths due to COVID-19, at least the second to do so in recent weeks.
The Windsor Regional Hospital says it has been temporarily storing bodies in the trailer for the last two weeks after its morgue reached capacity.
The temporary unit was set up in April due to limited permanent morgue space, and some bodies were stored there during the first wave of infections.
CEO David Musyj says the hospital is now dealing with record-high hospitalizations and daily deaths from the virus.
Musyj says funeral homes are being strained by a ``substantial'' number of deaths in Windsor-Essex County over the last few weeks from COVID-19 and other causes.
A London, Ont., hospital is also temporarily storing bodies in a mobile unit after reaching capacity at its morgue.
