Some Ontario hospitals will require visitors to be fully vaccinated

Several Ontario hospitals say they are bringing in mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies for visitors to provide the safest environment possible for patients.

The University Health Network in Toronto says visitors will need to provide proof of full vaccination starting October 22nd followed by Trillium Health Partners in Mississauga and west Toronto three days later.

The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance says it will require family and caregivers to be fully vaccinated starting November 1st.

Trillium and Huron Perth will provide exceptions for partners of patients in labour and delivery, patients at the end of life, pediatric patients and those in the emergency department.

CKTB has reached out to Niagara Health to see if the organization will follow suit. We have not heard back yet.