Some Ontario parents relieved they can book young child's COVID-19 vaccine appt. next week

Some Ontario parents are excited and relieved after the province announced that COVID-19 vaccinations for infants and preschoolers could start being booked next week.

The province says vaccine bookings for children aged six months to under five years of age will open at 8 a-m this upcoming Thursday, July 28th.

Appointments will be available through the province's online portal, public health units that use their own booking systems, pharmacies and Indigenous-led clinics, as well as some primary care providers and pediatricians.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones says the lower-dose Moderna shot will give young family members protection against COVID-19 and she encourages parents to reach out to health-care providers, the provincial vaccine contact centre or a consultation service offered by SickKids hospital.