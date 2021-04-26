Some Ontario pharmacies could administer Pfizer vaccine as part of pilot project

Ontario is seeking to have some pharmacies administer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as the province's supply of the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot remains uncertain.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province is working on a pilot project that would deliver the Pfizer shot to ``several'' pharmacies.

She says the government is looking into how to manage the specific storage and transportation requirements for the vaccine, which have so far limited its distribution to hospitals and other such settings.

Ontario pharmacies have been administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to those 40 and older and the government said last week it had roughly 337,000 doses left, with no new shipments expected until May.

Elliott says the government is also considering allocating 50 per cent of its vaccines to hot spot areas once it receives more shipments of the Pfizer shot.

The shift has been recommended by Ontario's COVID-19 science advisory table, which says allocating shots based on transmission rate rather than age group would bring down COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

