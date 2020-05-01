Some paramedics giving up pandemic pay to feed the hungry

Paramedics across Ontario are giving up a bump in pay to help feed those in need.

A new initiative by the Ontario Paramedic Association called #BankThePandemicPay is asking eligible paramedics working more than 100 hours per month to donate their $250 per month lump sum pandemic premium to Feed Ontario.

That money will be used to help food banks across the province that are struggling to make ends meet as demand continues to soar.

Earlier this week, the Ontario government gave paramedics the pandemic pay premium in recognition for their role during the crisis.