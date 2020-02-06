Some parents have received too much government compensation for strike days

Some parents have received too much government compensation for the days elementary teachers were on strike.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce previously announced that the government would compensate parents of children affected by the elementary strikes up to $60 per day.

But several parents saw four days' worth of compensation deposited into their accounts on Monday.

At that point elementary teachers had only been on strike at their boards for one day.

The government says the computer system mistakenly counted days a board has been affected by both elementary and secondary strikes, even though parents of high school students are not eligible for the money.