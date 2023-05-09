iHeartRadio
Some parts of Ontario now seeing smoke from Alberta wildfires


alberta wildfire smoke cp

Smoke from Alberta wildfires has made its way to Ontario.

 According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the smoke has reached northeastern, eastern and southeastern Ontario.

There are currently 89 active wildfires burning as of this morning -- 26 of them listed as out of control.

Smoke from the wildfires has also spread to the Northwest Territories, Nunavut and New England states.

