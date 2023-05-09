Some parts of Ontario now seeing smoke from Alberta wildfires
Smoke from Alberta wildfires has made its way to Ontario.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the smoke has reached northeastern, eastern and southeastern Ontario.
There are currently 89 active wildfires burning as of this morning -- 26 of them listed as out of control.
Smoke from the wildfires has also spread to the Northwest Territories, Nunavut and New England states.
-
Help Kids Shine - April Jeffs
As part of the Help Kids Shine campaign, Tim Denis is joined by April Jeffs, the CEO of the Niagara Parks Commission, to discuss what the campaign means to her.
-
Brenda Langendoen - Horse Sense For Kids
Tim Denis is joined by Brenda Langendoen, Executive Director for Horse Sense for Kids to discuss the upcoming Wild West Days fundraiser on June 10th.
-
Mat Siscoe - Mayor of St. Catharines
Mayor Mat Siscoe joins Tim Denis to discuss the uptick in public drug use and intercourse in the streets of downtown St. Catharines.