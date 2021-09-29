Some Pathstone services unavailable following power outage at Branscombe Centre

Some of Pathstone's services are unavailable this morning due to a power outage overnight at the Branscombe Centre.

Pathstone officials say the services offered in the Pathstone Wing of the Fourth Avenue location are temporarily unavailable as the outage impacted internal systems.

However, doctor's offices, the pharmacy, and other services in the Rankin Wing of the site are unaffected and continue operating.

The walk-in clinic at the Branscombe Centre will be closed today, but off-site locations in Port Colborne and Grimsby are available.

Appointments can be made today by calling 1-800-263-4944.