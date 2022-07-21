Some Pelham residents won't have power until this afternoon
Some Pelham residents are still without power.
An outage caused by last night's storm knocked down trees, and broke hydro poles in the town.
Niagara Peninsula Energy says it will be a few hours before power is restored as crews continue to make repairs.
The storm also knocked out power in other areas of the region, but most outages only lasted a few minutes.
Multiple poles broken in the Fonthill area. Hydro One and NPEI crews are on scene and making repairs. Crews are estimating at least 6 hours before all power is restored.— NPEI (@NPEIHydro) July 21, 2022
