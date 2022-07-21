iHeartRadio
Some Pelham residents won't have power until this afternoon

hydro pole repair cp

Some Pelham residents are still without power.

An outage caused by last night's storm knocked down trees, and broke hydro poles in the town.

Niagara Peninsula Energy says it will be a few hours before power is restored as crews continue to make repairs.

The storm also knocked out power in other areas of the region, but most outages only lasted a few minutes.

 

