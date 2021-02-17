Some Pelham, Thorold, and West Lincoln residents asked to put garbage back out for collection
Some households in Pelham, Thorold, and West Lincoln may not have had their garbage picked up yesterday due to the weather.
Crews battled the elements, but collection delays did cause some places to be missed by 6 p.m. last night.
Residents are asked to put their garbage and recycling back out on the curb this morning for collection.
