Some pharmacies in Niagara will start testing for COVID-19 early next week

Some pharmacies in Niagara will be testing for COVID-19 early next week.
60 pharmacies across Ontario started testing people without symptoms today, but no Niagara store was on the list.
The government announced today that 18 more pharmacies in southwestern Ontario and Niagara region will begin offering testing as early as this Tuesday.
Including locations in St. Catharine's, Niagara Falls, London, Windsor, Sarnia, Bright's Grove, a suburb of Sarnia, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, Brantford, Chatham, Stratford, Woodstock and St. Thomas.
A list of pharmacies will be released at a later date.
