Some Port Colborne seniors qualify for $244 credit

Port Colborne is now offering a wastewater credit for seniors on a guaranteed income supplement.

Council has approved the program which will start April 1st and see eligible seniors receive a $244 credit that will be prorated for the nine months remaining of 2021.

“Being able to provide programs like the wastewater credit is important for our community,” said Mayor Bill Steele. “When approving the 2021 water and wastewater budget, Council made it a priority to look for ways to offset costs for residents living on a guaranteed income supplement.”

Port Colborne seniors interested in applying for the wastewater credit can do so online.

The following conditions are required to qualify:

• Applicant must be a water and wastewater rate payer

• Applicant is 65 years of age or older

• The credit can only be applied to the property where the applicant is living

• Applicant must currently be receiving a guaranteed income supplement (GIS)

The City of Port Colborne is also currently in the process of updating its water billing schedule.

Starting October 2021, water billing will move from a quarterly to a monthly billing cycle.

During this time, a $25 credit will be offered to all residents who choose to register for Pre-Authorized Payments.

More information will be available this September.