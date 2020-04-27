Some relief for hard hit businesses across the country

Businesses can begin applying today for the federal government's $73 billion wage subsidy program.

The goal of the package is to keep as many employees on their company's payroll through the pandemic.

Qualifying companies, will receive 75 percent of each employees wages up to $847 a week, retroactive to March 15th

The first payments are expected to arrive by the end of next week.

Sometime this week, Quebec and Ontario, which account for the vast majority of Canada's COVID-19 cases, are expected to unveil frameworks for reopening their locked down economies.