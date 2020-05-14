Some retail stores can reopen for in-person shopping Tuesday May 19th in Ontario

Most retail stores have been given the green light to reopen after the long weekend.

The Ontario government has announced the first phase of businesses allowed to open to customers on Tuesday May 19th.

Retail stores can open to in-person shopping if they are not located inside an indoor mall, they must have a street-front entrance, and they must limit the amount of customers in the store at a time.

Retailers need to restrict the number of customers per square metre, to ensure physical distancing of 2 metres at all times.

Only fitting rooms with doors would be used, not curtains, so they can be disinfected.

CKTB has reached out to the Niagara Outlet Collection in Niagara-on-the-Lake to see if the popular outdoor mall has plans to reopen on Tuesday.

