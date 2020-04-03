Some Seneca Resorts and Casino employees out of work due to COVID-19
Seneca Resorts and Casinos employees are the latest to feel the sting of COVID-19.
Officials have announced temporary furloughs for some team members starting Monday.
The company plans to continue to provide health, dental, disability, vision, and life insurance coverage until the end of May for the people who are now out of work.
The Employee Assistance Programs will also offer counseling services.
All Seneca Resorts & Casinos properties closed as of March 16th.
