Some Shoppers Drugs Marts close to Toronto offering 24/7 vaccinations if supplies allow

Some Shoppers Drug Mart locations close to Toronto are offering 24/7 vaccine availability.

The provincial government has announced 20 Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies, mostly in hotspot communities, will be offering around-the-clock vaccine appointments when vaccine supply allows for it.

Participating locations include 6 pharmacies in Brampton, 4 in Scarborough and Toronto, and 10 others scattered in North York, Oakville, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, and Mississauga.

There are no Niagara pharmacies included in this new initiative yet.

Participating Shoppers Drug Marts include:

Scarborough

1235 McCowan Road

2330 Kennedy Road

2901 Sheppard Avenue East

255 Morningside Avenue

Brampton

10661 Chinguacousy, Building C, Flectchers Meadow

160 Main Street South

49 Mountainash Road

34 Avondale Boulevard

1 Kennedy Road South

25 Great Lakes Drive

North York

3975 Jane Street

Toronto

1500 Woodbine Avenue

1500 Avenue Road

2345 Yonge Street

770 Lawrence Avenue West

Oakville

2501 Third Line, Building B

Etobicoke

5230 Dundas St. W.

123 Rexdale Boulevard

Woodbridge

4000 Hwy #7

Mississauga