Some Shoppers Drugs Marts close to Toronto offering 24/7 vaccinations if supplies allow
Some Shoppers Drug Mart locations close to Toronto are offering 24/7 vaccine availability.
The provincial government has announced 20 Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies, mostly in hotspot communities, will be offering around-the-clock vaccine appointments when vaccine supply allows for it.
Participating locations include 6 pharmacies in Brampton, 4 in Scarborough and Toronto, and 10 others scattered in North York, Oakville, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, and Mississauga.
There are no Niagara pharmacies included in this new initiative yet.
Participating Shoppers Drug Marts include:
Scarborough
- 1235 McCowan Road
- 2330 Kennedy Road
- 2901 Sheppard Avenue East
- 255 Morningside Avenue
Brampton
- 10661 Chinguacousy, Building C, Flectchers Meadow
- 160 Main Street South
- 49 Mountainash Road
- 34 Avondale Boulevard
- 1 Kennedy Road South
- 25 Great Lakes Drive
North York
- 3975 Jane Street
Toronto
- 1500 Woodbine Avenue
- 1500 Avenue Road
- 2345 Yonge Street
- 770 Lawrence Avenue West
Oakville
- 2501 Third Line, Building B
Etobicoke
- 5230 Dundas St. W.
- 123 Rexdale Boulevard
Woodbridge
- 4000 Hwy #7
Mississauga
- 2470 Huronontario Street
-
