Some students in Niagara get their first snow day of the year
Students have their first snow day of the year.
The official Twitter account for the District School Board of Niagara states 'All DSBN schools are closed. This includes in-person and online learning.'
While the Catholic Board writes, 'No school for in-person or virtual learners. Back to bed and we'll see you tomorrow! '
Niagara's French Catholic schools are also closed today.
Niagara College is also cancelling all in person classes and work today, but remote work will continue as scheduled.
NRP Constable Phil Gavin on the snowy driving conditionsNiagara Regional Police Constable Phil Gavin on the this mornings' heavy snow driving conditions
