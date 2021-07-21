Some U.S. politicians 'infuriated' after it adds 30 days to travel restrictions at Canada/U.S.border

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is extending its COVID-19 restrictions on travel by land from Canada until at least Aug 21.

Details of the extension were posted in a notice on the U.S. Federal Register, which publishes details of the administration's proposed and finalized decisions and policies.

The move comes despite the Canadian government's decision to begin easing its own restrictions on fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents as of Aug. 9.

It also comes as little surprise: Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Monday that Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas had warned him the U.S. would not be following Canada's lead.

Border experts say the Biden administration is likely not ready to open the U.S.-Mexico border, given the existing refugee crisis there, and wants both frontiers opened at the same time.

The news was met with outrage from U.S. critics and lawmakers who have been pressing the White House to ease the restrictions, in place since March 2020.

New York Rep. Brian Higgins says he's ``infuriated'' with the decision, which he calls ``completely unnecessary.''