iHeartRadio
-4°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Some Via Rail service to resume tomorrow

VIA Rail-jazzmxx

Via Rail says train service will begin again between Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec City.

The passenger train company says CN has notified them the trains can run on the line starting tomorrow.

However, all other Via trains remain grounded as protestors continue their demonstration along the tracks in Belleville to protest RCMP raids in Wet'suwet'en territory in B.C. 

Meantime, as MP's return to work today, the NDP will demand the Speaker of the House of Commons hold emergency debate on the anti-pipeline blockades.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    5PM FEB 19TH

    The Late Round Table

    JESSICA POTTS (President & Gallup Certified Strengths Coach at Inspired Strategy Group)

    HOLLY MUNDULA (Regional Manager Business Banking Solutions for Meridian Credit Union)

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    4PM FEB 19TH

    A Sliver of Hope 

    Niagara Health best practices

    What do you do with this guy?

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    3PM FEB 19TH

    Latest on Wet’suwet’en demonstartions

    Jason "The Germ Guy" Tetro, Host of the Super Awesome Science Show, Author of “The Germ Code” and “The Germ Files