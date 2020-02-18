Some Via Rail service to resume tomorrow
Via Rail says train service will begin again between Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec City.
The passenger train company says CN has notified them the trains can run on the line starting tomorrow.
However, all other Via trains remain grounded as protestors continue their demonstration along the tracks in Belleville to protest RCMP raids in Wet'suwet'en territory in B.C.
Meantime, as MP's return to work today, the NDP will demand the Speaker of the House of Commons hold emergency debate on the anti-pipeline blockades.
