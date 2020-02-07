iHeartRadio
-3°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Some VIA Rail trips cancelled following protests blocking tracks

train

VIA Rail says some commuter trips between Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal have been cancelled due to a protest blocking the tracks.

The railway operator says the protest is taking place near Belleville, Ontario and has led to nine trips being cancelled so far.

Canadian National Railway says its trains have also stopped and crews are responding to the situation.

Ontario Provincial police say they are aware of the protest, but have not offered details.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    4PM FEB 7TH

    Port Colborne mayor Bill Steele on the Kruze Ovenden story

    Regional Chair Jim Bradley - Bowl For Kids Sake

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    3PM FEB 7TH

    Happy John Williams Day!

    Seniority vs. pick of the list

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    2PM FEB 7TH

     Intro – Brian Lilley,

    Sentencing is March 12th, but does Chair Girl deserve any jail time?

    Oscars this weekend. What’s on your screen?