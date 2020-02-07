Some VIA Rail trips cancelled following protests blocking tracks
VIA Rail says some commuter trips between Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal have been cancelled due to a protest blocking the tracks.
The railway operator says the protest is taking place near Belleville, Ontario and has led to nine trips being cancelled so far.
Canadian National Railway says its trains have also stopped and crews are responding to the situation.
Ontario Provincial police say they are aware of the protest, but have not offered details.
