Some waterparks in Niagara Falls open, while Great Wolf Lodge now accepts reservations for August

Now that the casinos have reopened in Niagara, other major attractions are also opening their doors.

Great Wolf Lodge, in Niagara Falls, is now accepting reservations starting August 13th, 2021.

The attraction requires masks for all guests 2 years of age and older when they aren't eating, swimming, or enjoying the outdoor amenities.

The Fallsview Indoor Waterpark is also reopening, offering hotel guests a 3-hour time slot.

Waves at the Americana Resort is also open to hotel guests, but some amenities like the whirlpool, and arcade will remain closed.

Indoor pools are open to 50% capacity in Step 3 of Ontario's reopening plan.