Some Welland residents will be without water Wednesday night to Thursday morning

Some Welland residents will be without water this week as officials fix a watermain.

Water service will be shut down for emergency repairs in the Southworth Street neighbourhood and Dain City from Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. to Thursday, Oct. 7 at 9 a.m.

Water service will be shut down overnight on Oct. 6, 2021 so maintenance crews can complete necessary repairs.

The shut down will affect all properties on Southworth St. from Railroad Ave. to Humberstone Rd - east of Southworth St. to Bradley Ave., from one block north of Sauer Avenue to Marc Blvd - on David St. from Sauer Ave. to Sager Ave.- and in Dain City.

The shutdown may affect the remaining properties west of Southworth St. to Deer St. from Ontario Rd. to Gordon St.

Residents are asked to have a potable water container filled with water for drinking, and fill containers (e.g. buckets) with water for washing and flushing the toilet.

During the shutdown residents are asked to make sure all taps are closed, or in the off position, to avoid any flooding when your water supply is turned back on, to try not to operate the faucets while the water is shut off, and consider turning off your water heater to avoid any issues if the water heater tank gets accidentally drained.

After the water shutdown residents are being asked to remove the aerator (screen) from your faucets, turn on the cold water tap that is located the closest to your water meter and let run until the water is clear for a minimum of 10 minutes, turn on each additional cold water tap and let run for five minutes, and replace the aerator (screen) on your faucets.

"We understand these repairs may cause some inconveniences. However, these repairs must be completed as soon as possible. Welland residents with water quality questions or inquiries can call: 905-735-1700 ext. 3000."