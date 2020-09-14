Son kills parents than dies after being struck by train, police allege

Toronto police say a husband and a wife were allegedly killed by their 28-year-old son at their home on Saturday afternoon before he was fatally struck by a train.

In a news release issued on yesterday, police say they were called to a home on King George Road, shortly after 2:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, a man was found suffering from multiple stab wounds on the street in front of the home.

Police say a woman was also located inside the residence with multiple stab wounds.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims have been identified as 64 year old Joao Barcelos and 59 year old Iva Barcelos.

While investigating, police received information that a man had been hit by an UP Express train a short distance away from the residence.

Police say he has been identified as the couple's son Tiberio Barcelos.