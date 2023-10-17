Soup lovers in Niagara wil unite tomorrow at the Pen Centre Mall

Tomorrow will mark the 1st Annual Country Harvest Soup Fest to support Bethlehem Housing and Support Services.

It will be held Wed., Oct 18th, between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the Pen Centre mall in St. Catharines.

You will be able to enjoy samples of gourmet soups prepared by Niagara’s finest chefs with proceeds helping people and their families who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to issues with poverty, physical disability, mental health, domestic violence and family breakdown.

The event is in addition to Bethlehem's Annual Empty Bowls fundraiser in March and does not replace it.

Click here for more information.