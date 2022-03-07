Soupfest is back in Niagara with a drive-thru fundraiser to help Port Cares

Port Cares is bringing back Soupfest this year to help people in need in the Port Colborne area.

The first ever Drive-Thru soup fundraiser will be held Tuesday, April 5th, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Port Cares’ Reach Out Centre at the corner of Nickel and Mitchell Streets.

It will provide people with two different home-made soups, biscuits and cookies for $25. (expected to feed four)

“For more than a decade, Soupfest is a popular local, community event. While we still can’t gather together, this is the next best opportunity to continue a Port Colborne tradition that helps families and individuals in need,” explains Christine Clark Lafleur, Executive Director, Port Cares.

All proceeds from Soupfest go to the Reach Out Centre including the food bank, meal program as well as crisis intervention services and all sorts of family supports

You are being asked to buy your tickets in advance.

Port Cares Reach Out Centre has seen a 35% jump in the use of its food bank and nearly double the number of people at its hot meal program since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.