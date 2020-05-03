South Korea: Kim did not have surgery

South Korea says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not undergo surgery or any other medical procedure, amid speculation about his health that continues to linger even after he reappeared publicly in recent days.

North Korea had said Saturday that Kim attended the completion of a fertilizer factory near Pyongyang on Friday, in his first public appearance in about 20 days.

A senior South Korean presidential official told reporters Sunday that the government has determined that Kim did not have surgery or any other procedure, according to the presidential Blue House.