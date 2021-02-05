South Niagara expected to get snow squalls and 15-25 cm of snow

South Niagara will get hit with a winter storm tonight.

A snow squall warning continues for southern Niagara with heavy snow developing late this afternoon.

These snow squalls are then expected to continue into tonight and possibly last until Saturday morning.

Local snowfall amounts near 15 cm are expected.

However, if the strongest snow squall from Lake Erie is able to lock in and become stationary for a few hours, snowfall amounts of up to 25 cm are possible.

Given the strong southwesterly winds gusting up to 80 km/h, areas of near zero visibility in blowing snow and heavy snow will be a concern.

Environment Canada says motorists should consider changing travel plans accordingly.

Visibility can suddenly be reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.