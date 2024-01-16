South Niagara under snow squall watch Tuesday night into Wednesday

South Niagara is back under a snow squall watch with more snow on the way.

Environment Canada says snow squalls will develop over Lake Erie tonight and may move inland overnight or early Wednesday morning.

Up to 15 cm of snow is possible, and there are concerns that squalls will significantly reduce visibility.

"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero."

The rest of Niagara may get some flurries tonight.

A cold snap continues as well with a low of -14, feeling more like -25 with the wind chill.