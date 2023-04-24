South Service Road in Grimsby will be closed starting this morning for water main work.

The closure impacts the stretch of road between Nelles Road North and Bartlett Avenue.

The road will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. this morning until August 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Emergency Services will have access to pass at all times and one lane will be open to through traffic during hours where no work and/or construction is taking place.