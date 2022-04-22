Southbound 406 closed at highway 20 after serious crash

The southbound 406 is closed at highway 20 for a serious crash.

OPP say an SUV went into the ditch.

That is when another vehicle pulled over to help out.

After a woman got out of that vehicle a car then crashed into the back of it.

The 29 year old woman and the 23 year old man driving the 3rd vehicle have taken to the hospital with injuries.

The 62 year old driver of the original SUV was not injured and police are not sure how he went into the ditch.

Collision #Hwy406 sb at 20 closed. Silver SUV in the ditch with 62 y/o male. A 29 y/o female motorist in suv pulls over to the left shoulder/lane to assist, 23 y/o maler driver of a black car crashed into the rear of the stopped vehicle on the highway. Both drivers taken to hosp. pic.twitter.com/jckf3BCgvz — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 22, 2022