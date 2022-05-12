Southbound lanes of 406 open, northbound lanes remain closed

A bit of good news to start your drive this morning.

The southbound lanes of the 406 have reopened between Glendale and Westchester in St. Catharines.

The northbound lanes remain closed through the area.

That as crews are still working after an acid spill.

A transport started leaking onto the highway around 12:30 yesterday afternoon.

OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt says 9,000 kilograms of acid had to be offloaded

Some of the road also had to be re-paved.

The issue had traffic all over St. Catharines at a crawl most of yesterday afternoon.

They are hoping to reopen the northbound lanes soon.