iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA after private flight

space x launch

SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA, less than two days after completing a flight chartered by millionaires. 

The Falcon rocket blasted off before dawn Wednesday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center. 

The crew includes the first Black woman making a long-term spaceflight, NASA's Jessica Watkins. Also on board: the European Space Agency's lone female astronaut, Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy. 

It's the first time NASA has sent up a crew comprised equally of men and women. 

They should reach the space station Wednesday night.

12

Latest Audio