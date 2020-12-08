Sparkle Awards are back in Niagara Falls paying tribute to the best holiday lights

Niagara Falls is once again hosting the 'Sparkle Christmas Lighting Awards.'

The city is running the Sparkle Awards recognizing the best residential and commercial property holiday light displays in Niagara Falls.

It is free to enter and prizes will be handed out.

The deadline to enter is Friday, December 11, 2020 by 4:00 p.m.

Voting will close on December 20, 11:59 p.m.

The Sparkle Map will be posted on niagarafalls.ca by December 15th so residents can check out the lights.

