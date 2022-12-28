SPCA takes care of pet owners without power

With so many Fort Erie and Port Colborne residents struggling without electricity, the Niagara SPCA and Humane Society is stepping in to help their pets.

It has offered the use of two transport vehicles to act as additional space for pets whose owners are at temporary shelters.

The Red Cross had set up warming shelters at the Vale Centre in Port Colborne and Leisureplex in Fort Erie.

The SPCA's executive director, John Greer say they "were able to deploy two mobile units to help people with their pets with food and warmth."